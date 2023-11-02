Leeds United are now bidding to catch up with the Championship’s top two, but where do they rank in the attendance table? The Whites face leaders Leicester City on Friday night in the game of the weekend, and perhaps one of the games of the season.

Daniel Farke‘s men have been in good form of late, moving up to third place thanks to a comfortable win over Huddersfield Town. They face a much bigger test on Friday, but in the meantime, with the help of FootballWPs, we have put together the Championship attendance table, which is based on average home attendances. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.