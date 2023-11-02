Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship attendance table: How Leeds United compare to Leicester City, Sunderland and rivals

A look at the Championship attendance table to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 18:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:50 GMT

Leeds United are now bidding to catch up with the Championship’s top two, but where do they rank in the attendance table? The Whites face leaders Leicester City on Friday night in the game of the weekend, and perhaps one of the games of the season.

Daniel Farke‘s men have been in good form of late, moving up to third place thanks to a comfortable win over Huddersfield Town. They face a much bigger test on Friday, but in the meantime, with the help of FootballWPs, we have put together the Championship attendance table, which is based on average home attendances. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Average attendance: 10,745

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,745

Average attendance: 15,038

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,038

Average attendance: 15,496

3. Millwall

Average attendance: 15,496

Average attendance: 15,932

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 15,932

Average attendance: 16,279

5. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,279

Average attendance: 16,310

6. Preston North End

Average attendance: 16,310

