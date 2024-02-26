Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship attendance table: How Leeds United compare to Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday & more - gallery

Leeds United boast an impressive home attendance record

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 26th Feb 2024, 20:00 GMT

Leeds United scored three late goals to secure a stunning turnaround in their top of the table clash with league leaders Leicester City.

Goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford sparked pandemonium at Elland Road as the Leeds faithful were treated to their ninth consecutive league victory. The Whites have hit top form at the perfect time and manager Daniel Farke is targeting a hat-trick of automatic promotions after previously achieving the feat on two occasions with Norwich City.

Leeds face firm competition from both Southampton and Ipswich for automatic promotion and will need to remain consistent, particularly at home, if they are to maintain their place in the top two. As it stands, Leeds are the only unbeaten home side in the division with a league record 43 points from 17 games. But how does their attendance record compare to their Championship rivals?

Here we take a look at the Championship table if it was based solely on home attendances. Starting from the bottom and building our way up to the biggest crowds in the division:

Average attendance: 15,115

1. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,115

2. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,928

2. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,928

Average attendance: 16,323

3. Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,323

4. Plymouth

Average attendance: 16,389

4. Plymouth

Average attendance: 16,389

5. QPR

Average attendance: 16,592

5. QPR

Average attendance: 16,592

6. Preston

Average attendance: 16,716

6. Preston

Average attendance: 16,716

