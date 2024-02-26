Leeds United scored three late goals to secure a stunning turnaround in their top of the table clash with league leaders Leicester City.

Goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford sparked pandemonium at Elland Road as the Leeds faithful were treated to their ninth consecutive league victory. The Whites have hit top form at the perfect time and manager Daniel Farke is targeting a hat-trick of automatic promotions after previously achieving the feat on two occasions with Norwich City.

Leeds face firm competition from both Southampton and Ipswich for automatic promotion and will need to remain consistent, particularly at home, if they are to maintain their place in the top two. As it stands, Leeds are the only unbeaten home side in the division with a league record 43 points from 17 games. But how does their attendance record compare to their Championship rivals?