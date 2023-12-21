Leeds United have a reputation for having one of the most loyal and hardy fanbases in the country, but how do their home attendances compare to both their Championship rivals and the 20 Premier League clubs?

The Whites have been near the top of the Championship attendance standings for much of this season so far, but Premier League attendances, for the most part, tend to be higher. Here we have put together a table based on the average fan numbers across both of the top two divisions - and this is where Leeds rank compared to the other 43 clubs.