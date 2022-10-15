The latest round of top flight English football kicked off on Friday night with Brentford recording an impressive 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The action continues today while Leeds United are set to welcome league leaders Arsenal to Elland Road in their latest Premier League fixture tomorrow. Jesse Marsch’s side will be looking to end a run of five league matches without a win while the Gunners are hoping to keep a hold of top spot. Away from the pitch, there is plenty going on behind the scenes as the January transfer window edges closer and closer.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

Manchester City are racing to sign Irish teenage sensation Sam Curtis, a 16-year old defender who is already an established first-team member of League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic (Football Insider)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Everton defender Yerry Mina and remain keen on making Romelu Lukaku’s loan deal from Chelsea permanent (Calciomercato)

Leicester City defender Wout Faes says he turned down the chance to sign for Chelsea in the summer before completing his move to the King Power Stadium (The Telegraph)

Tottenham Hotspur want to secure head coach Antonio Conte’s future and intend to open contract talks with the Italian next month (Daily Mail)

Tiziano Pasquali, the agent of Marko Arnautovic, says the Bologna attacker turned down the move to Manchester United this summer, rather than the club ending the possible transfer (Sport Witness)

Manchester United are leading the race for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, although he will cost upwards of £52million in the January transfer window (TeamTalk via Diario de Noticias)

Arsenal held talks with Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk’s agents and were interested in signing the player in the summer with Shakhtar Donetsk asking for a €35million transfer fee (Football.London via football24tv)

Newcastle United are ready to sit down with Bruno Guimaraes before the end of the season to discuss a new contract (90min)

