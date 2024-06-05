Leeds United and Championship rivals sent promotion warning after surprise sacking and £15m transfer admission
Ilicali announced new head coach Tim Walter at the MKM Stadium earlier this week, appointing the ex-Hamburg boss to replace the popular and highly-rated Liam Rosenior on Humberside.
Rosenior's exit came as something of a surprise given Hull's seventh-place finish last season, narrowly missing out on the play-offs after a 70-point season.
Nevertheless, the ambitious Tigers’ owner believes Walter is the man to take Hull one step further in 2024/25 as the club plot a return to the Premier League after almost a decade outside the top flight.
“I will not promise where we finish, but I promise we will give everything and Tim will give everything too,” Ilicali said at Walter's unveiling.
“You cannot predict football, but [above] 10th, every place is successful for us. Success for us is top 10, but our aim is top six. We will aim for that.”
Walter, meanwhile, arrives with coaching pedigree in Germany's first and second tiers, as well as a stint as Bayern Munich's reserve team boss.
“I was made in Germany, but I am made for England," the 48-year-old said.
“Our vision fits perfectly and I am very happy to be here. My philosophy will fit perfect to the style of English football.
“We are on the same wavelength and there was a good feeling with Acun. We can work well together and be successful. It’s a perfect fit.”
Due to Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), City will be restricted to spending around £15 million in the transfer window this summer but remain ambitious and are likely to raise funds through the potential sales of standout duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.
