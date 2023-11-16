Chairman reveals Leeds United Championship rivals unlikely to profit from new manager bounce
Leeds United's next opponents Rotherham United are unlikely to have a new manager in place by the time Daniel Farke's side arrive at the New York Stadium in just over a week's time.
The Millers parted company with Matt Taylor earlier this month after a 5-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road. Defeat meant the South Yorkshire side had picked up just a single point in eight matches on the road this season, leaving chairman Tony Stewart with a decision to make.
Instead of affording Taylor more time to turn the team's fortunes around, Stewart has acted in what he hopes will be a move that arrests the Millers' slump, away from home in particular, which currently leaves them in the bottom three.
Stewart has told the Rotherham Advertiser, the club will 'bide their time in the hunt for the right man to lead the Championship survival mission rather than make a hasty decision.'
“Sometimes the best deal takes a bit longer,” he said. “We're flattered by the calibre of candidates we're getting.”
It is believed a new face is unlikely to be in charge at the New York Stadium by next Friday, meaning Farke and his team will go up against a Rotherham caretaker boss.
“It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season," Stewart said in a club statement following Taylor's sacking.
The uncertainty surrounding who will take charge at Rotherham has the potential to work in Leeds' favour. Farke's side are in form, winning six of their last seven in the league, and will make the short trip south full of confidence, even though several first-team squad members will have had little time to prepare for the fixture due to international break involvement.