Leeds United's next opponents Rotherham United are unlikely to have a new manager in place by the time Daniel Farke's side arrive at the New York Stadium in just over a week's time.

The Millers parted company with Matt Taylor earlier this month after a 5-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road. Defeat meant the South Yorkshire side had picked up just a single point in eight matches on the road this season, leaving chairman Tony Stewart with a decision to make.

Instead of affording Taylor more time to turn the team's fortunes around, Stewart has acted in what he hopes will be a move that arrests the Millers' slump, away from home in particular, which currently leaves them in the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart has told the Rotherham Advertiser, the club will 'bide their time in the hunt for the right man to lead the Championship survival mission rather than make a hasty decision.'

“Sometimes the best deal takes a bit longer,” he said. “We're flattered by the calibre of candidates we're getting.”

It is believed a new face is unlikely to be in charge at the New York Stadium by next Friday, meaning Farke and his team will go up against a Rotherham caretaker boss.

“It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season," Stewart said in a club statement following Taylor's sacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad