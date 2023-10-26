Huddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle described the Terriers’ 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday night as ‘unacceptable’ and has vowed that the team will improve in their upcoming fixtures, starting with Leeds United this weekend.

Nagle completed his 100 per cent takeover of Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals this summer and so far has been especially vocal on social media, speaking directly to the club’s fans on a number of issues. The 69-year-old had previously suggested the Leeds hierarchy refused to negotiate on ticket pricing for this Saturday’s clash before a reciprocal pricing agreement was reached - similar to the kind United have negotiated with several other Championship clubs already this season.

The Terriers arrive at Elland Road this weekend out of form under new boss Darren Moore. Most recently, they were beaten 4-0 by Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium, in what was dubbed an ‘unacceptable performance’ by the new chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An unacceptable performance,” Nagle wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Our supporters deserve so much more. We have to do better, from the boardroom to the pitch, and it starts with me. You want to vent to someone? Can’t blame you. So vent to me, I can take it. We WILL do better, this I promise.”

Huddersfield sit 21st in the Championship table, one place above the relegation zone and have picked up one win in their last seven matches, against fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers. The prospect of visiting Elland Road on Saturday is a daunting one for Moore’s side, and is unlikely to have been helped by Nagle’s vehement commentary on the team’s performance on social media.