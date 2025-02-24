Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has used his pre-match programme notes for tonight's fixture against Leeds United to suggest his Blades outfit deserve more credit for going toe-to-toe with Daniel Farke's Whites.

This evening's hosts sit two points behind Leeds in the Championship table as second place entertains first at Bramall Lane.

Leeds have taken 72 points from the first 33 games this season, while Sheffield United, deducted two at the beginning of the campaign, are on 70.

Wilder has commended his squad's application and their ability to win games despite the significant player turnover in South Yorkshire following last summer's relegation from the Premier League.

"We made the decision to rest and rebuild after last season, we are well into double figures with the new faces that have arrived at the club since the summer, the way they have settled and bought into what we are trying to achieve is something that should be talked about more. Here's an interesting statistic - and a relevant one rather [than] going on about xGs, amount of passes or headers or runs of a certain player - we have won more games in this division this season than anyone else.

"We've clocked up as many points as Leeds have after 33 games," Wilder added.

The Blades' Bramall Lane atmosphere has been a contentious topic in Sheffield United circles throughout the campaign with Wilder previously commenting on the enthusiasm of home supporters and a tendency for some fans to vacate the stadium before the full-time whistle.

"It's similar for Leeds United, I believe, they have also had a bit of discontent from certain negative areas, and there will be further conversations this evening no doubt, but one result or performance will not define the season of either club, the league table after 46 fixtures is what matters and I'm sure a friend of mine, Daniel Farke, will agree."

Leeds can move five points clear of the Blades with victory at Bramall Lane this evening. Defeat would see Wilder's men leapfrog Leeds into top spot with a dozen fixtures remaining.