Club captain Jonny Evans missed Saturday's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace due to a calf issue and boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the key figure centre-back will play no part against Leeds. Caglar Soyuncu is also set to miss out due to a knee injury sustained during the international break whilst star man James Maddison is suspended having picked up a fifth booking of the season during added time of the weekend's stalemate against Palace.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) also remain out for a side who now sit bottom of the division following Nottingham Forest's goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening.

"Jonny won’t make the game," said Rodgers at his pre-match press conference. "We’ll see how he is for the weekend. Cags, he’s got an issue with his knee. We have to assess that. He’s had it since he came back from international duty. He has had a scan done on that, so we have to wait for the result. He hasn’t been quite where he wants to be in terms of his fitness, and we think he’ll miss the game as well. The others have come through okay.”

KEY MEN OUT: For Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, above, pictured during Saturday's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Sizing up the prospect of being without Maddison, a player who has weighed in with five goals and two assists this term, Rodgers admitted that Maddison’s loss was a double blow in terms of losing both his creativity and work rate.