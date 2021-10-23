'Cautiously optimistic' - Leeds United fans react to Wolves starting line-up as Marcelo Bielsa swaps in Raphinha
Leeds United host Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, and Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting eleven. Raphinha comes in for Tyler Roberts, while Kalvin Phillips is on the bench. Here's what fans had to say:
@WayneLeedsFan: Decent front four that. Hope Rodrigo has brought his shooting boots today.
@BielsaBall79: We can all get on board with that. Can’t be much more attacking.
Read More
@MGb8Man: As a front four, this should terrify defences. So why am I still not fully convinced of this?
@Natthabrat85: Phillips on the bench? Would rather him be in starting line-up, but good we have him as option.
@SteveAds1970: James, Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo together is either going to be unplayable or unwatchable. We'll know soon enough.
@BakerThePatrick: What is the point of having both Phillips & Forshaw on the bench? They're the same position and you shouldn't/wouldn't plan to sub the same singular position twice. One of them should have started.
@SP1D3r_Sway: Raphinha in the middle is a very good shout by Bielsa, I think him playing through the middle will give a lot more scoring capabilities and even more when Bamford is back fit.
@Leeds_lord: Injuries aside, I like the look of that.
@JagJ18: If that front four finds its rhythm... Cautiously optimistic.
@Fraudielsa: Harsh to start Rodrigo up top over Roberts, I think he should be given a go up front with that midfield behind him.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.