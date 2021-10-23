'Cautiously optimistic' - Leeds United fans react to Wolves starting line-up as Marcelo Bielsa swaps in Raphinha

@WayneLeedsFan: Decent front four that. Hope Rodrigo has brought his shooting boots today.

@BielsaBall79: We can all get on board with that. Can’t be much more attacking.

@MGb8Man: As a front four, this should terrify defences. So why am I still not fully convinced of this?

@Natthabrat85: Phillips on the bench? Would rather him be in starting line-up, but good we have him as option.

@SteveAds1970: James, Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo together is either going to be unplayable or unwatchable. We'll know soon enough.

@BakerThePatrick: What is the point of having both Phillips & Forshaw on the bench? They're the same position and you shouldn't/wouldn't plan to sub the same singular position twice. One of them should have started.

Marcelo Bielsa directs Raphinha. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@SP1D3r_Sway: Raphinha in the middle is a very good shout by Bielsa, I think him playing through the middle will give a lot more scoring capabilities and even more when Bamford is back fit.

@Leeds_lord: Injuries aside, I like the look of that.

@JagJ18: If that front four finds its rhythm... Cautiously optimistic.

@Fraudielsa: Harsh to start Rodrigo up top over Roberts, I think he should be given a go up front with that midfield behind him.

Tyler Roberts has lost his place in Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI. Pic: Stu Forster.