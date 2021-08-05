Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. Pic: Getty

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Terriers midfielder this summer as they search to add to Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League squad at Elland Road.

United are scouting the market ahead of the summer window closure at the end of the month and held interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as a middle of the park option before his loan switch to Crystal Palace.

The Whites have acquired left-back Junior Firpo as their headline signing from Barcelona so far and are said to be among those watching O'Brien closely.

Corberan - who left LS11 in 2019 to take up the hot seat at West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield - says he isn't aware of any official bids for his player but understands why the demand is there.

“I cannot confirm [a bid] because I am not part of this conversation, I’m not any part of it, I just have to be focused on O’Brien as a player here at this club," Corberan said ahead of his side's Championship opener at Derby County this weekend.

Asked about O'Brien's abilities and why speculation is growing over his future with Town, he added: "I understand any interest from any club in him because I know how important he was over the last year, how young he is, and I know the potential he has as a player.

“So I’ve said from the start I understand why any club would have interest in a player like him, but he is here now, I will be working with him, he’s a humble player, a professional player – we don’t have any type of problem because for us he is an important player.

“But I understand interest from outside.

“For me, developing O’Brien is the right way to develop a player. Last year he was with me in the first team, the previous year he had a decent number of minutes that meant he could compete in the Championship, and the previous season he was in League One with Bradford.