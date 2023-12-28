Meanwhile, West Brom are now just six points behind Leeds, sitting in fifth place, and they defeated Norwich City last time out. It's set to be a big test for Leeds, with Daniel Farke 's men having struggled to match their home form on the road this season.

West brom could also welcome back long-term absentee Daryl Dike, who has been out for around eight months with a Achilles issue. Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said after the Norwich win: "Let's see with the training - I will push my medical staff and they will push me back, 100 per cent," Aside from Dike, West Brom do have a fresh concern after defender Pipa picked up an injury against Middlesbrough in the last game before Christmas. "Middlesbrough were better than us, there are no excuses, but when I put Pipa in for the last 10-15 minutes, the first tackle they put in injured him," Corberan added. "I asked him to do things and he was saying it was impossible for him to move. It really injured him and that's why he wasn't with the team here.