'Careful what I say' - Preston boss seeks referee explanation after Leeds United's stoppage time penalty
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe was left feeling aggrieved by the officials' decision to award Leeds United a stoppage time penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.
Ryan Ledson's handball during the final throes of Leeds' latest win at Elland Road left Preston manager Lowe reeling at full-time, admitting in his post-match media duties that he would need to be 'careful' of his phrasing when discussing the performance of the match officials.
The Preston midfielder was deemed to have deliberately handled in the penalty area as Joe Rodon headed the ball down towards striker Patrick Bamford, leading referee David Webb to point to the spot. Substitute Joel Piroe stepped up to coolly convert the spot-kick, giving Leeds a tenth win in their last eleven games on home turf.
"I have to be careful what I say," Lowe told Sky Sports after the game. "Our lads are definitely unlucky not to come away with a point.
"We've been undone by a decision - is it a pen, is it not a pen? I know my feelings on it. And I know if there was VAR and that was in the Prem, it doesn't get given. So, I'll be careful how I say it, but we should be going away with a point."
Lowe's side benefitted from a refereeing decision in the reverse fixture at Deepdale on Boxing Day as Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card for a right-armed swipe at striker Milutin Osmajic, however the 45-year-old has asked for consistency and is seeking an explanation from match official Webb.
"As I've said I can't be more proud of them [the players] after today because we've been done by decision which I'm gonna go see the referee afterwards. He's a nice guy, Webby, he's normally a decent ref. So I'll have a chat with him over it because in my eyes it's definitely not a pen," Lowe added.