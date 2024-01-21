Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe was left feeling aggrieved by the officials' decision to award Leeds United a stoppage time penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Ryan Ledson's handball during the final throes of Leeds' latest win at Elland Road left Preston manager Lowe reeling at full-time, admitting in his post-match media duties that he would need to be 'careful' of his phrasing when discussing the performance of the match officials.

The Preston midfielder was deemed to have deliberately handled in the penalty area as Joe Rodon headed the ball down towards striker Patrick Bamford, leading referee David Webb to point to the spot. Substitute Joel Piroe stepped up to coolly convert the spot-kick, giving Leeds a tenth win in their last eleven games on home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have to be careful what I say," Lowe told Sky Sports after the game. "Our lads are definitely unlucky not to come away with a point.

"We've been undone by a decision - is it a pen, is it not a pen? I know my feelings on it. And I know if there was VAR and that was in the Prem, it doesn't get given. So, I'll be careful how I say it, but we should be going away with a point."

Lowe's side benefitted from a refereeing decision in the reverse fixture at Deepdale on Boxing Day as Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card for a right-armed swipe at striker Milutin Osmajic, however the 45-year-old has asked for consistency and is seeking an explanation from match official Webb.