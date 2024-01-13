Leeds United visit the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend to face Erol Bulut's Bluebirds five months on from their 2-2 draw against each other at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side will be looking to end their three-match losing streak on the road in the Championship after a difficult festive period against Sunderland, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

The Whites were back to winning ways against Birmingham City on New Year's Day, although that was at fortress Elland Road where the team remain unbeaten this season. A 3-0 away triumph over Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend will give Farke and his squad hope that their recent away form is merely a blip and not a pattern emerging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton and Ipswich Town both dropped points in their 2024 opener, allowing Leeds to gain ground on their promotion rivals. With 20 games of the season remaining, there is a long way to go before the table begins to take shape.