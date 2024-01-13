Cardiff City vs Leeds United live: Team news, first-half goal and score updates as Bamford makes it three in three
Leeds United visit the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend to face Erol Bulut's Bluebirds five months on from their 2-2 draw against each other at Elland Road.
Daniel Farke's side will be looking to end their three-match losing streak on the road in the Championship after a difficult festive period against Sunderland, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.
The Whites were back to winning ways against Birmingham City on New Year's Day, although that was at fortress Elland Road where the team remain unbeaten this season. A 3-0 away triumph over Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend will give Farke and his squad hope that their recent away form is merely a blip and not a pattern emerging.
Southampton and Ipswich Town both dropped points in their 2024 opener, allowing Leeds to gain ground on their promotion rivals. With 20 games of the season remaining, there is a long way to go before the table begins to take shape.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates from the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.
Cardiff City vs Leeds United LIVE
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL DAN JAMES 2-0
31' And it's the former Swansea City man to double Leeds' advantage. Summerville looks to have overrun it as he bears down on goal but manages to shift it across the six-yard box and James taps in. Good work by Kamara to retrieve it in the build-up. 2-0.
Wide of the mark
30' Grant rifles one from 30 yards, wide of Meslier's goal. Commentator behind me got quite excited by that.
Cardiff coming back into this
28' Etete and Meslier one-v-one outside the area. Cardiff striker tries to lob the 'keeper but gets it wrong. Meslier controls with his head and clears into the stand.
Save
25' Dan James plays Bamford in one-v-one but Alnwick is out quickly to make a save.
Good defending
24' Joe Rodon with an important header to deny Kion Etete a free shot on goal. Josh Bowler's inviting cross cleared for a corner by the big centre-half, which comes out to the edge of the box before being skied by Karlan Grant.
"Du-du-du-du, Patrick Bamford"
Just ran away from him
20' CHANCE. Rutter rides his way through the Cardiff defence and lays off Summerville inside the area at the final moment. Winger can't quite get it under control as the 'keeper smothers it, but Leeds have a corner.
They have to come out and attack now
19' Bamford's goal the perfect start for Leeds. It asks a question of Cardiff who had offered very little up 'til then. Home side committing more bodies forward now opening the space for #LUFC's troublemakers to play on the counter.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL BAMFORD 1-0
13' It's scrappy but he won't care. Three in three for Leeds' No. 9. Firpo does really well down the left beating a few challenges, Rutter passes into Summerville who sneaks to the byline and crosses into the middle. Bamford with two bites at the cherry inside six-yard box. 1-0.
Half-chance, if we're being honest
11' Chance. Ampadu arcs a lovely ball in behind the Cardiff defence for Bamford to chase onto. Shoots from a tight angle just wide of the far post.