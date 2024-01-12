Cardiff City v Leeds United injury news with 6 out and key man doubtful but 5 players returning
Having ended 2023 with back-to-back away losses, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now chasing a third win on the spin following the 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Birmingham City on New Year’s Day and last weekend’s win by the same scoreline at third round FA Cup hosts Peterborough United.
Cardiff, meanwhile, are approaching Saturday’s 3pm kick-off on the back of last weekend’s 4-0 hiding at third round FA Cup hosts Sheffield Wednesday which followed a 2-1 success at relegation-battling Queens Park Rangers in the league on New Year’s Day.
Cardiff sit ninth in the Championship table, three points off the play-offs and 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Leeds who begin the weekend seven points away from the division’s automatic promotion places and four points behind third-placed Southampton. The full extent of team news from both camps has now been revealed and, here, we run through the injuries and doubts from both sides plus those players returning.