Cardiff City v Leeds United injury news with 6 out and key man doubtful but 5 players returning

Leeds United’s first Championship away game of the new year presents a Saturday afternoon clash at Cardiff City – for which six players have already been ruled out with a key figure also doubtful.
Lee Sobot
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

Having ended 2023 with back-to-back away losses, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now chasing a third win on the spin following the 3-0 victory against Championship visitors Birmingham City on New Year’s Day and last weekend’s win by the same scoreline at third round FA Cup hosts Peterborough United.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are approaching Saturday’s 3pm kick-off on the back of last weekend’s 4-0 hiding at third round FA Cup hosts Sheffield Wednesday which followed a 2-1 success at relegation-battling Queens Park Rangers in the league on New Year’s Day.

Cardiff sit ninth in the Championship table, three points off the play-offs and 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Leeds who begin the weekend seven points away from the division’s automatic promotion places and four points behind third-placed Southampton. The full extent of team news from both camps has now been revealed and, here, we run through the injuries and doubts from both sides plus those players returning.

Struijk remains sidelined with a groin injury.

1. Pascal Struijk - out

Struijk remains sidelined with a groin injury. Photo: George Wood

Darlow is recovering from a dislocated thumb which is set to keep him out until at least the end of next month.

2. Karl Darlow - out

Darlow is recovering from a dislocated thumb which is set to keep him out until at least the end of next month. Photo: George Wood

Dallas remains on the long comeback trail as he recovers from a femoral fracture.

3. Stuart Dallas - out

Dallas remains on the long comeback trail as he recovers from a femoral fracture. Photo: OLI SCARFF

The Cardiff star remains out with a knee injury.

4. Aaron Ramsey - out

The Cardiff star remains out with a knee injury. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Another key Cardiff player who was recovering from groin surgery only to suffer another small injury which now has him facing another six weeks out.

5. Callum O'Dowda - out

Another key Cardiff player who was recovering from groin surgery only to suffer another small injury which now has him facing another six weeks out. Photo: Alex Caparros

Bluebirds midfielder Adams is another Cardiff absentee due to being away with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

6. Ebou Adams - out

Bluebirds midfielder Adams is another Cardiff absentee due to being away with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO

