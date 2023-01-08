Cardiff City goalscorer insists Leeds United are 'not to be feared' ahead of FA Cup replay
Bluebirds scorer Sheyi Ojo believes the struggling Championship side can go to Elland Road and pull off a shock victory in their Third Round replay versus the Whites
Leeds will host Cardiff at Elland Road later this month after the two sides drew 2-2 in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon. Sheyi Ojo added to Jaden Philogene’s opener to give the Bluebirds a two-goal lead during the first half, but Leeds fought back, somewhat fortuitously, with strikes of their own from second half substitutes Rodrigo Moreno and Sonny Perkins.
United were made to wait until the 94th minute for their leveller, dispatched by teenage forward Perkins in only his second appearance for Jesse Marsch’s side. The 6,600 travelling Leeds supporters were dismayed to see Rodrigo fail to convert a penalty kick minutes earlier, as Joel Bagan handled Junior Firpo’s goalbound effort on the line.
Speaking after the final whistle, Ojo described the ‘mixed emotions’ in the home dressing room at the Cardiff City Stadium, as well as the team’s optimism that they can cause an upset at Elland Road when the two sides meet again.
"To be honest mixed emotions. I mean, obviously I think as a team we played very well. It was solid. We stuck to our game plan, we know Leeds, obviously are a good team. We showed them respect but obviously not too much,” the former Liverpool midfielder began.
"I feel like we deserved to win the game. So, there's no reason to fear Leeds. Obviously, they've got good players, but you know, if we put that tough performance in again, there's no reason why we can’t win.”