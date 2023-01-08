Leeds will host Cardiff at Elland Road later this month after the two sides drew 2-2 in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon. Sheyi Ojo added to Jaden Philogene’s opener to give the Bluebirds a two-goal lead during the first half, but Leeds fought back, somewhat fortuitously, with strikes of their own from second half substitutes Rodrigo Moreno and Sonny Perkins.

United were made to wait until the 94th minute for their leveller, dispatched by teenage forward Perkins in only his second appearance for Jesse Marsch’s side. The 6,600 travelling Leeds supporters were dismayed to see Rodrigo fail to convert a penalty kick minutes earlier, as Joel Bagan handled Junior Firpo’s goalbound effort on the line.

Speaking after the final whistle, Ojo described the ‘mixed emotions’ in the home dressing room at the Cardiff City Stadium, as well as the team’s optimism that they can cause an upset at Elland Road when the two sides meet again.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Sheyi Ojo of Cardiff City scores the team's second goal past Joel Robles of Leeds United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"To be honest mixed emotions. I mean, obviously I think as a team we played very well. It was solid. We stuck to our game plan, we know Leeds, obviously are a good team. We showed them respect but obviously not too much,” the former Liverpool midfielder began.