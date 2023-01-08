Cardiff City boss sees funny side in Leeds United penalty and red card incident during FA Cup clash
Bluebirds manager Mark Hudson was able to see the funny side to Joel Bagan’s straight red card for a deliberate handball on the goal line during Cardiff’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United
Leeds were handed a golden opportunity to equalise in the final ten minutes of normal time during their eventual score draw against Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round, when defender Joel Bagan handled the ball inside the penalty area. The 21-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee Jarred Gillett for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity by blocking Junior Firpo’s goalbound effort with his forearm.
Rodrigo took the resulting spot-kick but saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, much to the delight of the home support. However, their glee was short-lived as teenager Sonny Perkins came off the bench to score Leeds’ equalising goal which takes the tie to a replay at Elland Road in nine days.
“From Joel’s point of view it’s a great save,” Hudson said of his outfield player. “I think, it's one of those it's reactive, he's put his body towards it and then testament to the ‘keepers doing the homework [for saving it].”
"It's what the boys showed today, a willingness to put the body literally on the line. And it's a natural reaction to – I don’t know whether it’s going wide or not, I haven’t looked back at it.
"He’s naturally a defender and he’s put himself in the way and obviously it’s caught his arm,” Hudson added.
The two sides will now face each other at Elland Road in a Third Round Replay, with Leeds hoping to progress to the Fourth Round of the competition, where they will meet either non-league Boreham Wood or League One Accrington Stanley.