Leeds were handed a golden opportunity to equalise in the final ten minutes of normal time during their eventual score draw against Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round, when defender Joel Bagan handled the ball inside the penalty area. The 21-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee Jarred Gillett for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity by blocking Junior Firpo’s goalbound effort with his forearm.

Rodrigo took the resulting spot-kick but saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, much to the delight of the home support. However, their glee was short-lived as teenager Sonny Perkins came off the bench to score Leeds’ equalising goal which takes the tie to a replay at Elland Road in nine days.

“From Joel’s point of view it’s a great save,” Hudson said of his outfield player. “I think, it's one of those it's reactive, he's put his body towards it and then testament to the ‘keepers doing the homework [for saving it].”

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Joel Bagan of Cardiff City handles the ball leading to a red card and penalty being awarded during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"It's what the boys showed today, a willingness to put the body literally on the line. And it's a natural reaction to – I don’t know whether it’s going wide or not, I haven’t looked back at it.

"He’s naturally a defender and he’s put himself in the way and obviously it’s caught his arm,” Hudson added.

