Leeds United maintained their unbeaten away record in the Championship this season with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in South Wales.

The Bluebirds went down to ten men during the first half when Joel Bagan stepped across Willy Gnonto as the last man in Cardiff's back-line and was subsequently shown a red card by referee Josh Smith.

It gave Leeds the opportunity to get back to winning ways after defeat against Burnley last weekend, which they achieved through goals from full debutant Largie Ramazani and second half substitute Joel Piroe.

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut has been under increasing pressure after the Bluebirds' start to the campaign, which has seen them pick up a single point from their first six matches.

"We spoke before and we knew how important and how difficult the game will be for us," he said. "The plan for today was stay compact, don't allow the opponent many chance and to counter well. But, after 23 minutes we play only with 10 men and then concede the first goal. Against a team like Leeds, the quality they have, it's not easy to come back and change the game."

"The first half, we invite the first chances, we lose the ball too easy, too many individual mistakes. If you invite them, a team like Leeds, they take it.

"I'm expecting a good experienced defender like Calum Chambers to clear that better," Bulut added on the second Leeds goal, which clinched all three points.

On the decision to send Bagan off in the 23rd minute, Bulut opted not to blame the referee.

"From my position, what I see it looks like, I don't know if the other [player] was close that he could help him. I could not say whether it's a red card or not, it's his decision, we have to accept it.

“After the red card it was much more difficult for the team. Maybe if we play with 11, in the second half maybe we can get a draw. I cannot speak about something that didn't happen, I can only speak about what was. With 10 we tried really hard to change it."