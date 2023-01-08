Jesse Marsch takes charge of his first match in the FA Cup this afternoon when he leads his Whites team into battle at the Cardiff City Stadium. Leeds United will be cheered on by 6,600 travelling fans on Sunday, as the club look to progress beyond the Third Round for the first time in five seasons.

Defeats to West Ham United, Crawley Town, Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers have seen Leeds bow out at this stage in each of the last four campaigns. Despite losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup after fielding a weakened side earlier this season, Marsch is expected to name a second string XI, protecting key players such as Rodrigo from additional exposure to first-team action.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear has urged the team to embark on a cup run this year, in order to give Leeds fans something to shout about.

Leeds United's English striker Sonny Perkins (L) celebrates with Leeds United's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Rodrigo (C) and Leeds United's Spanish striker Mateo Fernandez (R) after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales on January 8, 2023. - The game finished 2-2.

Match updates, minute-by-minute coverage, build-up and team news throughout the day here. Kick-off is at 2pm.