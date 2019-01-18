Captain Liam Cooper hails 'great coup' for Leeds United after Kiko Casilla jets in from Real Madrid

CAPTAIN LIAM COOPER has hailed the recruitment of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as a "great coup" for Leeds United with the defender highlighting the 32-year-old's "aura" and "welcome competition" within the Whites squad.

Leeds announced the high-profile acquisition of Casilla on Thursday morning with the experienced shotstopper joining the Whites on a four-and-a-half year deal from the Spanish giants whom Casilla re-signed for from Espanyol in July 2015.

The 'keeper helped Real to three consecutive Champions Leagues triumphs as well as two UEFA Super Cups, a La Liga title and a Supercopa De Espana success with the experienced custodian settling into life at Leeds on Thursday with his first training session at Thorp Arch.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has already revealed that the Spaniard will not feature in Saturday's Championship clash at Stoke City with Casilla challenged with integrating into the side and Bailey Peacock-Farrell keeping his place between the sticks against the Potters.

With a three-times Champions League winner waiting in the wings, Cooper has hailed the work of his club to bring the 'keeper to Leeds.

"All players demand respect and he's got that aura about him," said Cooper of Casilla.

"Obviously the boys aren't stupid, they know what he has done in the game and what a great coup for the club. I can't wait to get working with him and learn from him.

"He seems a very nice man.

"His English was surprisingly good so that seems okay but if there's a few words that he is struggling with then I am sure Pablo and the boys will help him out.

"He's a great addition to the squad, he obviously pushes Bailey and it's welcome competition into the squad."