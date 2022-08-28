Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@LeedSTunited: Can’t win them all, and Brighton’s always a hard team to beat, especially when they are at home. Proud of our boys. We move onto the next game. Onwards and upwards.

@SurcoRaphinha: Brighton better than us today; a fine team; also tactically well prepared, cutting off our passes. Quick chance to bounce back v Everton Tuesday. I would like to see Sinisterra start and Gelhardt get more minutes too.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@RicWilki: Can’t win them all.

@JakeLeedsUnited: Not our day at all today. We move on and concentrate on the Everton game Tuesday night!

@J417722: Not convinced on Kristensen and I can’t get over that Llorente is still wearing a Leeds shirt.

@Youngie_One: Second best against a solid Brighton team. We lost so time to move on and focus on Everton.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and Dan James thank the traveling supporters during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

@Mrperfectlyzac: Oh well…could’ve been worse.

@KevinGreetham: A small consolation to losing to Brighton is it’s nice to see Graham Potter finally getting credit. I’ve said it time and time again. He’s world class, one of the best scouts, tactical managers and motivators out there! Just glad Man United haven’t cottoned onto that.

@ScottLarsen_pi: Still 6 points clear of the drop zone as things stand.

@DomLeeds1919: Disappointed today because if we made better decisions and could pass the ball in the final third we could have scored a few goals, but we were lucky not to concede three or four. Rodrigo back to his old tricks as well. Couldn’t pass at all. Frustrating.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

@UnitedLeeds_1: I've already moved on, hope the players do too and learn from this. Take the positives of the way we finished the game.

@Tom_Metalhead: Klich and Sinisterra changed it for us. We were miles better after came on and should've scored. Great effort anyway.

@Skifar: I think we simply not believed in ourselves enough, not the same concentration and the fighting spirit of last match against Chelsea. We should had won instead. Never mind, lesson learned and go to the next.

@ADDrakeley: First loss of an overall great start to the season. Dust ourselves off, go again next week.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Diego Llorente of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

@YRA_LUFC: No shame in losing to a decent Brighton side yesterday, need to seriously look at how isolated our full-backs are though.