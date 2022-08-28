‘Can’t win them all’ – Leeds United fans swallow Premier League reality check at Brighton
Leeds United’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end at Brighton on Saturday. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@LeedSTunited: Can’t win them all, and Brighton’s always a hard team to beat, especially when they are at home. Proud of our boys. We move onto the next game. Onwards and upwards.
@SurcoRaphinha: Brighton better than us today; a fine team; also tactically well prepared, cutting off our passes. Quick chance to bounce back v Everton Tuesday. I would like to see Sinisterra start and Gelhardt get more minutes too.
@RicWilki: Can’t win them all.
@JakeLeedsUnited: Not our day at all today. We move on and concentrate on the Everton game Tuesday night!
@J417722: Not convinced on Kristensen and I can’t get over that Llorente is still wearing a Leeds shirt.
@Youngie_One: Second best against a solid Brighton team. We lost so time to move on and focus on Everton.
@Mrperfectlyzac: Oh well…could’ve been worse.
@KevinGreetham: A small consolation to losing to Brighton is it’s nice to see Graham Potter finally getting credit. I’ve said it time and time again. He’s world class, one of the best scouts, tactical managers and motivators out there! Just glad Man United haven’t cottoned onto that.
@ScottLarsen_pi: Still 6 points clear of the drop zone as things stand.
@DomLeeds1919: Disappointed today because if we made better decisions and could pass the ball in the final third we could have scored a few goals, but we were lucky not to concede three or four. Rodrigo back to his old tricks as well. Couldn’t pass at all. Frustrating.
@UnitedLeeds_1: I've already moved on, hope the players do too and learn from this. Take the positives of the way we finished the game.
@Tom_Metalhead: Klich and Sinisterra changed it for us. We were miles better after came on and should've scored. Great effort anyway.
@Skifar: I think we simply not believed in ourselves enough, not the same concentration and the fighting spirit of last match against Chelsea. We should had won instead. Never mind, lesson learned and go to the next.
@ADDrakeley: First loss of an overall great start to the season. Dust ourselves off, go again next week.
@YRA_LUFC: No shame in losing to a decent Brighton side yesterday, need to seriously look at how isolated our full-backs are though.
@Hally28: I don’t think we played that bad yesterday, Brighton are a well-drilled and organised unit and contained us very well. I think the next few days in the transfer window is critical, we need a striker.