Leeds United’s fans have had their say ahead of Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth.

Leeds United are heading for the long trek to Portsmouth - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s high noon showdown at Fratton Park with complete agreement on the predictions front, a new no 10 call and Sheffield United and Burnley warning.

MIKE GILL

After the minor bump in the road against West Bromwich Albion, United will be looking to avoid a pothole at Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime.

Pompey are not quite mid-table, but an eight-point gap between themselves and Luton Town should make relegation an unlikely prospect.

The early kick-off does not favour the Whites, but Leeds should have had enough time to regroup and get back to their well-drilled best.

This is the time of the season when every player needs to be at the top of his game, as the clock runs down and the number of games left diminishes rapidly.

This match is the first of three tricky looking fixtures before the international break, and the squad should be big and strong enough to compensate for injuries and below-par performances from individuals.

Although Pompey have lost four times at home, eight of their 10 wins have been at Fratton Park and this is the main reason that they are not in the drop zone.

This is a difficult game to predict, but the Whites need to kick on to remove any lingering doubts that remain.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After last weekend’s curtailment of Leeds’ winning run, a game against Portsmouth awaits on Sunday.

Pompey are running out of players in their rearguard with all of their preferred centre-backs, including ex-Leeds man Conor Shaughnessy, out injured.

Also out is Callum Lang who scored twice in the opening day 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

There are a few questions to be answered this week. Is it time to give Brenden Aaronson at least a game on the bench after some disappointing recent displays?

He was the lowest rated player against West Brom and many would like to see a change in the number 10 position with Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto or Largie Ramazani seen as an able replacement. Daniel Farke though, has stood by the American and probably will again on Sunday.

Leeds are the last team of the three at the top to play this weekend with Sheffield United and Burnley expected to beat Preston and Luton, so by kick-off time their lead at the top could be down to just goal difference. You have to fancy an away win by a couple goals, anything less and a few alarm bells will start to ring.

Eleven games stand between United becoming heroes or heartbreakers.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

It’s a long time since Leeds went to Fratton Park so I’m looking forward to this trip – even though it means a very early start!

Quite what result we can expect down there this time is uncertain.

Pompey have just about hauled themselves away from the danger zone of the Championship with a series of solid results at the back end of February; wins against QPR, Oxford and Cardiff has put some distance between them and those below, although last time out they did lose by a single goal at fellow strugglers Luton Town.

For Leeds, there is also uncertainty – were West Brom really good or did we perform below par? It’s hard to say. For my money it was more about the Albion being a very decent side than any drop off from the Mighty Whites.

Nonetheless, it was a result that now has us looking over our shoulders with Sheffield United and Burnley both picking up three points in round 35.

Let’s not forget though that those two still have to play each other over Easter… they can’t both win that one!

I’m backing Leeds to get straight back to winning ways, the incentive is huge and, generally, we have performed well against teams in the nether regions of the table.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

Following two consecutive Monday nights of pure madness and ecstasy, Leeds United came back down to earth against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

However, that 1-1 draw gave us seven points from nine games against three of the top-six sides and Leeds remain unbeaten in 17 games, and with no other top-six sides to play, remaining unbeaten to the season’s end is a strong possibility.

Daniel Farke will again have the single selection dilemma of Ilia Gruev or Joe Rothwell – it seems Farke favours Gruev to start away games and Rothwell home games.

I expect Brenden Aaronson will start despite some recent poor performances as regardless of his performances, the team has done well.

Portsmouth always seem to concede lots of goals, but they have reaped the rewards of sticking with their manager despite a poor start to the season and now sit in a comfortable mid-table position averaging over the one point per game required for survival.

So, this game is a “free hit” for Pompey and we may well see them attack Leeds. However, I still expect Leeds to be too strong and use substitutions to great effect.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

For the pessimists out there, the run up to Leeds United’s clash with Portsmouth could be tough.

Burnley could be just two points behind and Sheffield United could draw level at the top before the Whites kick a ball on the south coast at Sunday lunchtime.

Leeds also don’t have the best record when it comes to early starts, so it may be a case of strapping ourselves in and hoping for the best.

However, Leeds are top of the Championship for a reason and, over the course of the past 35 games, they have proven themselves to be the best side in the division.

After last weekend’s draw against West Bromwich Albion, some fans were critical of Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson, but it’s easy to point the finger when the stakes are so high.

We are now into another defining run of games against sides who, on paper, Leeds should be beating.

However, the Championship does surprises like no other league, and there could be twists and turns yet to come.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0 Leeds United 3.