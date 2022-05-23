Leeds knew they would need a final day helping hand from Newcastle to avoid Premier League relegation on Sunday's final day of the season due to being level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but with a far inferior goal difference.

The Magpies headed for Turf Moor comfortably safe but striker Wilson issued a strong signal of intent ahead of the fixture, stating the importance of challenging for a top-half finish on the back of Monday night's superb 2-0 win at home to Arsenal and determined to also get himself amongst the goals.

The 30-year-old striker also acknowledged Newcastle's role in providing favours for others - in this case Leeds - highlighting how his side would be wanting helping hands themselves if the situation was the other way round.

MAN OF HIS WORD: Callum Wilson celebrates after putting Newcastle United ahead from the penalty spot at at Burnley en route to a brace for a 2-1 victory that was crucial in keeping Leeds United up. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Come 6pm on Sunday evening it was an emphatic case of mission accomplished as a brace from Wilson sealed a 2-1 victory, keeping Leeds up and sending Burnley down.

"I think personally it was a great day, two goals although disappointed obviously not to get the hat-trick," said Wilson to NUFC TV.

"I probably set my standards so high really but as a team, every man, today, this week have done a fantastic job and put in a shift.

"Two games, two great results and it's nice to end the season on a high.

"It was a bit of a hostile atmosphere.

"We got caught up in it a little bit at first, and then settled ourselves down. And then got caught back up in it again. They try and make the game ugly. That's what Burnley do but they're a great set of players and commiserations to those guys.

"It was a good day (for us) but it's not nice that obviously it is at the expense of Burnley getting relegated from the Premier League.

"We were in a sticky situation, similar to Burnley was, earlier on in the season.

"The manager has come in, he's got us into a situation where we're safe but you never you never want to play against the team and your result means that they get relegated.