Decision taken on Leeds United man and ex-Whites pair in England squad for under-21s Euros
Calls have been made on a Leeds United man and ex-Whites pair upon boss Lee Carsley naming his England under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s European Championship.
Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi, who spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has been capped twice for England’s under-21s but has not been included in the 23-man group for the competition.
Carsley, though, has again called on ex-Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray for the tournament which is being held in Slovakia and begins next Wednesday.
England under-21s squad
Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City).
Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth).
Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.