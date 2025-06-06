Boss Lee Carsley has named his England under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls have been made on a Leeds United man and ex-Whites pair upon boss Lee Carsley naming his England under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s European Championship.

Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi, who spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has been capped twice for England’s under-21s but has not been included in the 23-man group for the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsley, though, has again called on ex-Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray for the tournament which is being held in Slovakia and begins next Wednesday.

England under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City).

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).