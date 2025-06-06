Decision taken on Leeds United man and ex-Whites pair in England squad for under-21s Euros

Boss Lee Carsley has named his England under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros.

Calls have been made on a Leeds United man and ex-Whites pair upon boss Lee Carsley naming his England under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s European Championship.

Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi, who spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, has been capped twice for England’s under-21s but has not been included in the 23-man group for the competition.

Carsley, though, has again called on ex-Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray for the tournament which is being held in Slovakia and begins next Wednesday.

England under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City).

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth).

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

