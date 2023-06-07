The 18-year-old came through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch after joining from Doncaster Rovers and scored nine goals in 15 appearances for the Under 18s last season, while making a single appearance for the Under 21s in Premier League 2 action. That followed his 10 goal haul from 19 Under 18 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

A Scotland Under 19 international, who also represented England and was involved in a Republic of Ireland Under 19 squad, Andreucci has signed a two-year contract with Bolton that has an option for a third year. Bolton believe they have beaten Championship clubs to the youngster’s signature and his first professional deal.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. This is everything that I have worked for and to sign with such a big club makes me excited to see what the future holds. The pathway at the club is there and it’s something I want to be part of and break through. It is important for me to keep developing over the next couple of years and take my opportunities when they come.

“It’s important to settle in early on and really push to show what I can do to try to push into the first team. That will be a tough ask, but I think having that right mentality will help me along that journey. My mentality needs to be to keep pushing every day. The manager [Matt Craddock] has told me to just come in, be myself and play the way I play. It’s an exciting couple of years ahead and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Former Thorp Arch graduate Sam Hird is first team coach at Bolton, where Ian Evatt is currently manager. Wanderers lost out to Barnsley in the semi-finals of last season’s League One play-offs at Wembley, having already visited the national stadium to win the EFL Trophy.