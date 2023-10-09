A “buzzing” Leeds United player has outlined his next aims after a big breakthrough but a Whites defender remains out injured.

Leeds midfielder Sam Greenwood is on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough and the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s Championship clash at Sunderland as Michael Carrick’s side romped to a 4-0 victory at the Stadium Of Light.

Greenwood was starting just his second game for the Riversiders and says he is now finally feeling fit and sharp following a start to the new season disrupted by injury.

Greenwood told Middlesbrough’s official website: "I'm over the moon. I'm thinking that I'm starting to get going now. Obviously I had a bit of a slow pre-season with my injuries and stuff.

BORO BREAKTHROUGH: For Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood, right, pictured netting his side's second goal in Saturday's 4-0 win at Championship hosts Sunderland. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

"I feel fit, I feel sharp and I've just got to keep going now, have a little break because there are a lot of games coming up so come back sharp and ready.

"I am buzzing we got the three points. It's great for us as a team with the belief we have had from the start of the season.

"Now we are really starting to get going and I think we just need to carry that momentum on now. It was an unbelievable feeling. I am just buzzing that we got the three points and I thought we really took our chances."

Greenwood was one of ten Whites loaness in action this weekend but Diego Llorente missed another match for loan side AS Roma as he continues to recover from a right hip flexor injury which was expected to leave the Spaniard sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Tenth-placed Roma enjoyed a 4-1 victory at Serie A side Cagliari in which fellow Leeds loanee Rasmus Kristensen was brought on as a 69th-minute substitute.

There were contrasting fortunes for United’s four other players on loan overseas. In Spain, Marc Roca started for seventh-placed Real Betis in their La Liga clash at Alaves and played 76 minutes of a 1-1 draw.

Robin Koch fared best of the Whites trio out on loan in Germany as he played the full duration of a 2-0 win at home to Heidenheim which left his side eighth in the Bundesliga standings.

Max Wober also started for Borussia Monchengladbach and stayed on for the duration of a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz which left his side 12th.

Brenden Aaronson, though, was on the bench for a third Union Berlin game in a row, the USA international eventually brought on in the 55th minute of a 4-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund which leaves his team 13th.

Domestically, Jack Harrison joined Sam Greenwood on the scoresheet in netting a spectacular first goal for Everton as part of a 3-0 success against Premier League visitors Bournemouth for whom Whites loanee Luis Sinisterra was brought on as a 57th-minute substitute.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cody Drameh played the duration of Friday night’s 3-1 success for Birmingham City at home to West Brom.

