Leeds United academy graduate Jamie Shackleton says he’s ‘buzzing’ to have secured a free agent move to Sheffield United.

Shackleton completed a medical yesterday but a hold up with his move, due to the Blades’ pending takeover, means he has missed the start of Chris Wilder’s pre-season training. The midfielder turned down the chance to stay at Elland Road, with Leeds leaving an offer on the table until such a time as Shackleton decided his future lay elsewhere. The YEP understands that a desire for greater gametime was at the heart of his decision.

Signing a three-year deal at Bramall Lane, Shackleton said: “I’m buzzing to be here and having missed the first couple of days of pre-season, I just want to get out there with the rest of the lads. The manager has told me a lot, what he expects from me, and how he sees a lot in me that he wants at Sheffield United, so hopefully it is going to be a good match. I’ve played plenty of games in the Championship and Leeds and on-loan at Millwall, both sets of those fans demand a lot from you and I’m sure that will be no different here. The 100 per cent is a given where I’ve played and I’m that type of player, I put everything in and leave everything on the pitch. I’ve got a few links to the Blades too and they’ve got nothing but positive words to say about the club.”

In a statement Leeds extended their best wishes to the 24-year-old, who joined the club at the age of nine and came up through the academy ranks to play a part in Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning team. The statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Jamie Shackleton has left the club, after the expiration of his contract. Showing his versatility and ability to play a number of posi;ons across both midfield and defence, Shackleton became a constant part of the squad which would ultimately miss out on promotion through the Play-Offs in his debut campaign. However, the following season, once again his contribution was a big one as the Leeds-born midfielder was able to help guide the club back to the Premier League, as Sky Bet Championship champions.