The 20-year-old defender has agreed to extend his stay in Yorkshire until 2027 after signing his new deal on the eve of the new season.

Leeds face Cardiff City in their season opener at Elland Road this Sunday, August 6 – a game in which Cresswell will hope to play a part following a promising season on loan at Millwall last year, and a summer which saw the young centre-half crowned an Under-21 European champion with England.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official channel, Cresswell said: “I'm buzzing, really. I can't really put into words how proud I am of where I've come from to where I'm at now. It wouldn't have happened without all the people on the way that have helped me get there like the coaches, all the way through the academy, all the staff that have worked with me.

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is keen to play a major role this season. (Pic: Leeds United)

“I'm just buzzing to be where I am today. I've been here since I was 11 so I've seen a lot of people come and go. It's been some ride to get here so far. As I said, it's just the start and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve this season."

Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign will see them aim to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, under the guidance of two-time Championship-winning manager Daniel Farke.

Cresswell says he is hopeful the club can create memories for supporters this year, whilst playing as great a role as the German boss will allow.

“Hopefully we can go and create some memories for the fans.

"I'm not just here to make numbers up, you see, I'm here to play a big part in this season, I want to achieve big things in front of the fans and make the people around me proud.”

Cresswell’s new contract keeps him at Elland Road until June 2027, at which point he will still be just 23 years of age.

"I'm only young, I'm still 20 so it's not a sprint it's a marathon, your career. I think people get caught up in trying to rush where they want to get to but I'm delighted to be here. I'm happy to be here, it shows the confidence of the staff and the club has in me by giving me this deal and hopefully I can repay them this season.”

The youngster could feasibly start alongside club captain Liam Cooper this weekend as the Bluebirds come to visit, but faces a battle for game-time under Farke from the more experienced Pascal Struijk. Cresswell, though, is unperturbed by the prospect of fighting for his place, something he was forced to do at Millwall under Gary Rowett last term.

"Everyone wants to play, that's what we do. That's not what we can control, that's down to the manager to pick his decision but we've got a good group. I'm sure come Saturday we'll all be together and wanting that win,” he added.