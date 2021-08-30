Clarets centre-back Tarkowski and Whites no 9 Bamford were involved in a bizarre off the ball incident during the opening exchanges as Tarkowski wrestled Bamford to the ground.

The ball was at the other end of the pitch and Bamford said after the game that he was struggling to comprehend what Tarkowski was trying to do.

Bamford, though, said the duo shook hands at the end and Tarkowski has since taken to social media, posting a video of Bamford's post match interview together with a GIF of Mr Miyagi, the karate master from The Karate Kid film series.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the incident in his post-match interview, Bamford said: "To be honest I was a little bit annoyed with Tarkowski to be fair.

"It was just a tussle on the floor but he tried to do some weird jiu jitsu thing on me, I don't know what he was doing.

"It was just one of them where - I quite enjoyed having a little fight with them and after the game we were all fine and shaking hands and stuff so it was alright."

RESPONSE: From Burnley's James Tarkowski, above, to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's assessment of his jiu-jitsu challenge. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.