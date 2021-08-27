Burnley v Leeds United: YEP Jury give their big-match predictions

Rodrigo scores Leeds United's fourth goal at Burnley last season. Picture: Simon Hulme.

DAVID WATKINS

Since that dreadful afternoon in Manchester we’ve re-established our hopes with a solid performance and point from the visit of Everton and then the (eventual) expected win over a spirited Crewe, albeit needing eight of the current regular 1st XI to be on the pitch to see off a poor League One side. Burnley are sure to be smarting from their opening two EPL defeats, a surprising home loss to Brighton and a less surprising defeat at Anfield.

Sean Dyche openly stated that EPL survival was his sole aim again this season so he fielded a much-changed side for their cup game at Newcastle but still scraped through on penalties, keeping his main men for our visit.

For Leeds, the only question is whether Diego Llorente is ready to start and, if so, who makes way. Bielsa seldom “drops” anyone so Diego may have to wait but Bielsa may remember that Rodrigo was the man of the match at Turf Moor as recently as May this year when scoring two in a 4-0 Leeds win and he was only on the pitch for 32 minutes!

My guess is we’ll be unchanged from Everton and my hope is for a first Premier League win of the season.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds once again travel over the Pennines to face Burnley on Sunday.

On opening day they lost to 2-1 to Brighton and were beaten 2-0 at Anfield last weekend. Last season they looked like they may be sucked into the relegation battle but some better results at the later end of the season saw them end in 17th place, 11 points ahead of relegated Fulham in 18th.

Marcelo Bielsa let Ian Poveda go on loan to Blackburn Rovers for the season as he had fallen down the ‘pecking order’ with the emergence of under-23s winger Crysencio Summerville who had been included in the match day squads for the three played so far.

The youngster has had some impressive displays and looks close to getting some first-team minutes.

Diego Llorente returned from injury against Crewe so could be in contention for the game with Burnley. If he plays, Bielsa must choose between club captain Liam Cooper or Pascal Struijk to partner him at the centre of defence.

I’m expecting that, apart from Llorente, Bielsa will stick with the side that drew with Everton.

The midfield of Phillips, Dallas and Klich made Leeds stronger in the middle of the park.

Leeds won both games against Burnley last season, they won the game at Elland Road 1-0 and battered them 4-0 at Turf Moor.

Usually the games are tight affairs and I’m expecting the same on Sunday. That said, I’m being brave and predicting the first league win of the season. Leeds by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 2.

JACOB STARR

A trip to Turf Moor on Sunday gives Leeds United a golden opportunity of gaining the first three points of the season, against a side yet to avoid defeat.

Sean Dyche’s men have lost against Brighton and Liverpool so far, whilst the Whites’ draw with Everton last weekend coupled with the 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Crewe gives high hopes of getting the job done in Lancashire.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in this fixture last campaign, and although I anticipate the same winner of the contest, I predict the affair won’t be as one sided.

Diego Llorente got some minutes in the cup in midweek, so I expect he will come back into the side. The Spaniard certainly makes us look more solid at the back. It was a huge bonus to see Adam Forshaw play over 60 minutes against the League One team, almost two years after he last played a competitive match in the white shirt.

He could be like a new signing if he remains injury free, giving us some much-needed strength in depth in midfield.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After an entertaining return to Elland Road last weekend, Leeds will be hoping to cut out the defensive mistakes that has seen them concede seven goals in two games.

Although Burnley are without a win so far this season, they are one of the stronger units in the Premier League. Once again under boss Sean Dyche, they lack the household names but will be a tough opponent nonetheless.

United put four goals past Burnley at Turf Moor in May last year as Rodrigo turned on the style.

If he can reach those heights again, a first win of the season will soon follow.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, looks rejuvenated after the summer break. He was a driving force in both the Everton and Crewe games and was unlucky not to have won a penalty in the former.

Leeds will have to be wary of Burnley’s obvious aerial threat. They will try to win through industry rather than flair.

It feels like United need one result to kick-start their season. This could be it.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

A short trip over the Pennines awaits United on Sunday.

Sean Dyche is now in his 10th season in charge of Burnley and although he will never be a bundle of fun he seems to have found his niche in life.

We know that the game will be hotly contested despite United’s fine result at Turf Moor last season.

Rodrigo put in a five-star performance that day with two well taken goals in a 4-0 win.

Whites fans would love to see a repeat performance from him but there was little evidence of it against Crewe midweek.

The stars of that show were Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford.

Patience was needed to beat a feisty Crewe side who competed well but United continue to improve and build momentum.

Despite the limited number of new faces, the squad looks balanced and confident.

Whether at home or away, fixtures like Burnley are the ones that United should be looking to win if they are to consolidate or improve their standing.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 3.