Burnley v Leeds United team news: Diego Llorente starts but key Whites duo missing

Llorente returned from a leg muscle injury when playing the first-half of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at home to Crewe Alexandra and the Spanish international now makes his first start of the new Premier League season.

But summer signing Firpo and Polish international Klich are both missing altogether and the duo have both revealed they have tested positive for coronavirus on social media.

It has meant Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa making two changes to his side as record signing Rodrigo also comes into the XI.

Rodrigo was an unused substitute for last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Everton having suffered a small setback in training but returned by playing 69 minutes of the cup clash against Crewe.

German international defender Robin Koch also remains out injured and there are places on the bench for Liam McCarron and Joe Gelhardt who is back from injury.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made one change to his side as Ashley Westwood returns from injury to replace Jack Cork in centre midfield.

Matej Vydra is also back from injury but only on the bench whilst Dale Stephens and Kevin Long remain out.

STARTING: Leeds United's Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Former Whites players Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor start against their former side whilst ex-Leeds winger Aaron Lennon is on the bench.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes. Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Thomas, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Leeds United: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas, Phillips, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Shackleton, Forshaw, Summerville, Roberts, Costa, Gelhardt.

