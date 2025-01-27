Burnley v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Turf Moor, Ilia Gruev starts, TV details

Leeds United travel to key Championship promotion rivals Burnley tonight for a huge top-of-the-table crunch clash at Turf Moor.

Here, upon landing at the home of the Clarets, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Burnley v Leeds United live

Sun, 26 Jan, 2025, 17:34 BST

8pm kick-off

For tonight’s huge clash between Burnley and Leeds at Turf Moor. All the build-up to come here.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 17:27 BST

Good evening from Turf Moor. Huge night

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 17:28 BST

The stage is set

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 17:45 BST

Six, three or none then

The three scenarios of the gap between huge promotion rivals Leeds and Burnley by tonight's close of play. For Leeds, six would be dreamland, and a victory would also boot Daniel Farke's Whites four points clear of second-placed Sheffield United. A three-point gap to Burnley - as is the case now - would hardly be a bad thing - not that Leeds will be playing for a draw. But I think there's a general feeling that a draw here would be alright in the grand scheme of things and a 0-0 stalemate would be no surprise at all given Burnley's outstanding defensive record. A Clarets victory, though, completely wipes out United's points advantage over them and it is that above all else that Leeds must avoid, for all that the Whites do have a plus seven better goal difference. Very, very hard to call this one. Leeds favourites with the bookmakers but not everyone will agree with that. Revenge is also on the agenda here after Burnley's 1-0 win at Elland Road in September. A massive, massive night, no exaggeration to say it could be season-defining in the long run. Team news at 7pm and no surprise at all if Leeds are unchanged. Byram or Firpo at left back is probably the biggest call.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 18:23 BST

Nice ending. Scott Parker's final Leeds message. A bit of fighting talk.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 18:29 BST

Grotty

Night at Turf Moor, it’s about five degrees but it feels more like minus five. A harsh wind and rain sweeping across the pitch. Plenty of layers needed unless you are proper hardcore. Arrivals shortly.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 18:42 BSTUpdated 18:43 BST

Arrivals

A handful of Burnley players have taken to the centre circle, no Leeds players to the pitch yet.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 18:51 BST

Leeds arrivals!

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 18:52 BST

No surprises in the arrivals

All the usuals, no Bamford or Struijk as expected

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:00 BSTUpdated 19:00 BST

ONE CHANGE

Leeds United team v Burnley: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Tanaka; Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe. #lufc

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:07 BST

Burnley team and bench

Burnley team

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:18 BST

Warm ups

Getting underway at Turf Moor, solid change from Farke with the more defensive Gruev in. Hard on Rothwell though.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:45 BST

Warm up, still raining

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:46 BST

Nearly there

Warm ups done. A loud echo of Aos from the away end

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:51 BST

Another one

Light show coming before kick-off.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:57 BST

Here we go!

Players out at Turf Moor.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 19:59 BST

UNDERWAY!

1: Underway at Turf Moor.

Mon, 27 Jan, 2025, 20:02 BST

Leeds early

1: With the noise from the stands and also the possession.

