Burnley v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Turf Moor, Ilia Gruev starts, TV details

The three scenarios of the gap between huge promotion rivals Leeds and Burnley by tonight's close of play. For Leeds, six would be dreamland, and a victory would also boot Daniel Farke's Whites four points clear of second-placed Sheffield United. A three-point gap to Burnley - as is the case now - would hardly be a bad thing - not that Leeds will be playing for a draw. But I think there's a general feeling that a draw here would be alright in the grand scheme of things and a 0-0 stalemate would be no surprise at all given Burnley's outstanding defensive record. A Clarets victory, though, completely wipes out United's points advantage over them and it is that above all else that Leeds must avoid, for all that the Whites do have a plus seven better goal difference. Very, very hard to call this one. Leeds favourites with the bookmakers but not everyone will agree with that. Revenge is also on the agenda here after Burnley's 1-0 win at Elland Road in September. A massive, massive night, no exaggeration to say it could be season-defining in the long run. Team news at 7pm and no surprise at all if Leeds are unchanged. Byram or Firpo at left back is probably the biggest call.