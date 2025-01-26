Just three points separate the two teams at the top of the table which is headed by Daniel Farke’s Whites on 59 points, one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. The Blades, though, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City on Friday night, have played one game more, offering a huge chance to both Leeds and third-placed Burnley in Monday night’s 8pm kick-off at Turf Moor. Leeds and Burnley are unbeaten in a staggering 27 games between them in league and cup, the Clarets having gone 16 games without defeat and the Leeds unbeaten run now standing at 11. Come 10pm on Monday night, the points gap between the two sides will be either six, none or the three as it is now. Yet seven men will have to sit out the mouth-watering showdown although one more star is returning. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.