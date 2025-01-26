Just three points separate the two teams at the top of the table which is headed by Daniel Farke’s Whites on 59 points, one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. The Blades, though, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City on Friday night, have played one game more, offering a huge chance to both Leeds and third-placed Burnley in Monday night’s 8pm kick-off at Turf Moor. Leeds and Burnley are unbeaten in a staggering 27 games between them in league and cup, the Clarets having gone 16 games without defeat and the Leeds unbeaten run now standing at 11. Come 10pm on Monday night, the points gap between the two sides will be either six, none or the three as it is now. Yet seven men will have to sit out the mouth-watering showdown although one more star is returning. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.
1. Pascal Struijk (out)
Whites centre-back Struijk is still out as he recovers from a hamstring injury but the 25-year-old is set to return to training next week. Whites boss Daniel Farke said on Thursday: "The rescan [of Struijk] was very good, the tendon is not involved so we can be a bit more progressive. He's already doing individual stuff outside. I hope to have him back in team training in a few days. Perhaps even already at some point in the next week. It looks good, not like he will be out for 10 weeks so definitely some good news with Pascal.” Photo: George Wood
2. Aaron Ramsey (out)
Burnley's attacking midfielder Ramsey was stretchered off with a knee injury in last February's 5-0 Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal and has yet to return although Scott Parker said last week that the 22-year-old was progressing in the right way. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Jordan Beyer (out)
German centre-back Beyer is another who has been out even longer term with a knee injury, the 24-year-old having not played since December 2023. Photo: Richard Sellers
4. Enock Agyei (out)
Burnley's 20-year-old Belgian attacker Agyei has had injury issues and has not featured since playing 21 minutes from the bench of November’s 1-0 win at home to Swansea City. Boss Scott Parker said last week that Agyei was still not training fully but was back on the grass and progressing in the right way. Photo: Mike Egerton
5. Manuel Benson (out)
Burnley's Angola international winger Benson has been out since tearing his calf in September but he has now returned to training. Parker, though, has said that both Benson and also Nathan Redmond will still need a lot more work with the group and more loading before being options. Photo: Nathan Stirk
6. Nathan Redmond (out)
In the same boat as Benson. Experienced winger Redmond suffered an injury to his calf in December having just returned to the bench following a long lay off. Like Benson, the 30-year-old is now back in training but not straight away ready to return. Asked last week, which of his absent players were closest to returning and as quoted by the Burnley Express, Parker declared: “Nathan's training with us now, so is Benny. They're the main two. But they still need a lot more work with the group and more loading.” Photo: Nathan Stirk
