Sean Dyche was sacked on April 16 as the Turf Moor outfit followed Leeds' example of a mid-season managerial change . Clarets caretaker boss Mike Jackson has led the side to a draw and three wins, the last of which against Watford came thanks to two late goals. That victory had already turned the relegation battle on its head before Everton pulled off a surprise win over Chelsea to move within two points of Burnley and Leeds.

Everton have a game in hand over both of the two sides directly above them and while Cork says the winning run has lifted the mood at Turf Moor, Burnley don't feel comfortable.

“Everything feels good at the moment but we’ve got a lot of work to do, Everton chasing us, Leeds behind us now, they’re not going to give up, they’re massive clubs and we need to keep pushing to the end," he told the YEP's sister title.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They will pick up points so we’ve got to be right on it in the last few games. It’s not a comfortable cushion, it’s going to go right to the end, there’ll be a lot more ups and downs I think.

“Villa [Burnley's next opponents] won again, we’ve got two home games left, we’ve got Tottenham away which will be tough - all of them will be tough - but momentum is a good thing in football and hopefully we can use that in the last four games.”

Leeds travel to Arsenal on Sunday, host Chelsea in mid-week and then finish off their season with games against Brighton and Brentford, at home and away respectively. Burnley host Aston Villa, visit Spurs, Villa again and welcome Newcastle to Turf Moor on the final day. Everton, meanwhile, face away days at Leicester City and Watford, then take on Brentford and Crystal Palace at Goodison, before their trip to Arsenal on May 22.

With Southampton sitting relatively pretty on 40 points, it leaves the Clarets, Whites and Toffees fighting to avoid 18th place.

TIGHT SPOT - Burnley are not in a comfortable position yet says Jack Cork, who believes Leeds United and Everton will pick up more points to keep the pressure on the Clarets. Pic: Getty

Scrapping it out at the wrong end of the table is something Burnley have experienced four times in the last six seasons since their return to the Premier League and Cork hopes that experience, something neither Everton nor the current Leeds side can call on, will be invaluable.

“It’s going to be so tight," said the 32-year-old, who has never been relegated from the top flight in his career.

“This is the closest I’ve been to relegation in the last 10 years, I’m used to it though, I’ve not been used to being in the top half, that’s only happened two or three times.