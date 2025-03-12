Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley were shown two red cards after the final whistle on Tuesday night.

The Clarets were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as their run of seven consecutive home clean sheets came to an end.

John Swift's opener direct from a free-kick had put the Baggies in front, before Zian Flemming equalised for the hosts four minutes later.

There were to be no further goals with nothing to separate the two sides but tempers flared at full-time. Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley was shown a straight red card after appearing to lash out at Will Lankshear after referee Gavin Ward's final whistle had blown.

Head coach Scott Parker was similarly shown a red card for his protestations at the initial decision, leaving the Clarets without two key figures for this weekend's trip to Swansea City.

Burnley to appeal red card decision

Burnley plan to appeal the 22-year-old's sending off, which, if successful, should help Parker at his own disciplinary hearing given the head coach's expulsion was directly linked to the incident involving Egan-Riley.

It is, however, an unnecessary distraction for the promotion hopefuls who missed the opportunity to go top of the Championship as Sheffield United were also held by Bristol City after a 90th minute Mark Sykes equaliser at Bramall Lane on the night.

Leeds can restore their advantage at the top of the division this evening when they host Millwall at Elland Road. United hope to move onto 79 points, two above the Blades and four ahead of Burnley, after which nine fixtures will remain.