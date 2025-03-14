Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley will have central defender CJ Egan-Riley available for selection despite the 22-year-old's sending off against West Bromwich Albion.

Egan-Riley was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after the Clarets' 1-1 draw with West Brom in midweek, however, the club have been successful with an appeal.

Burnley were set to be without Scott Parker's defensive regular for three matches but Egan-Riley is now back in contention after the appeal for wrongful dismissal was granted.

Parker was also shown a red card by referee Gavin Ward in the aftermath of Burnley's draw, ajudged to have protested the Egan-Riley sending off call too vociferously. The Clarets are hopeful Parker's touchline suspension will also be rescinded after it was decided his central defender's expulsion was the incorrect call by Ward.

Burnley have conceded just 11 times in the league this season with Egan-Riley featuring at the heart of defence throughout the campaign. He recently played every minute of the Clarets' 12-game run in which they did not concede a single goal, therefore his continued availability serves as something of a boost to the Premier League hopefuls.

Parker's men visit Swansea City this weekend before March's international break, while Leeds have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table in Saturday's early kick-off at Queens Park Rangers.