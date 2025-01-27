Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Third played first as Burnley hosted Leeds on Monday night.

Leeds United's top-of-the-table clash at Burnley failed to produce a goal as a stalemate moved Daniel Farke's Whites two points clear of Sheffield United and stayed three points ahead of the third-placed Clarets.

Leeds had plenty of possession in a cagey first half and often got into good areas in and around the Burnley box but without fashioning any particularly good chances.

Jayden Bogle again looked particularly threatening down the right and often linked up well with Dan James but the Clarets saw Leeds off every time they got into the box.

Burnley had less of the ball but the better of the chances, albeit not great ones as two headers from Zian Flemming were both sent wide following crosses from either flank.

Flemming also blasted an awful effort over and wide from the edge of the ball as the first half ended goalless, both teams having four shots but neither able to muster anything on target.

The second half quickly followed the same pattern, Joe Rodon proving a particular rock at the back for Leeds who again had the better of things but without creating much.

Jayden Bogle walloped a volley wide just before the hour mark but the right back was offside.

A potentially dangerous Burnley counter was then stopped by a late sliding foul by Dan James who was booked, joining teammate Manor Solomon on a yellow after Solomon was booked for dissent in the first half.

A third Leeds player then entered the book as Jayden Bogle was harshly judged to have thrown the ball away after not getting a free kick for what looked like a foul near the byline.

A shot on target finally materialised in the 68th minute as Anthony fired in a low attempt that Meslier saved but the shot didn't count as Anthony had fould Rodon in the build-up.

Whites boss Daniel Farke then made a double change a few minutes later as Solomon and Joel Piroe were withdrawn for Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph.

As the clock reached the 80 minute marker, the game was still without any single attempt on target

That finally changed in the 89th minute as James unleashed a ferocious half volley from a corner but Clarets keeper James Trafford pulled off a brilliant save to palm the ball over the bar and that was that as the game ended goalless.

Leeds United v Burnley: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev (Guilavogui 90), Tanaka; Solomon (Ramazani 71), James, Aaronson, Piroe (Joseph 71). Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Rothwell, Gnonto.