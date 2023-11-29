One Leeds United star is being linked with a move away ahead of the January window despite Daniel Farke's vow to keep his squad together for the most part. The Whites have enjoyed a strong season so far, now closing in on the automatic promotion places despite fine form from Leicester City and Ipswich Town above them.

The solid start has come on the back of an ultra-busy summer in which a number of players left the club, while Farke was also handed several new signings, including Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara and others. Farke has already said he expects a quieter January window, given he now has a settled squad, but reports in Spain claim one player is hoping for a move.

Junior Firpo, who joined Leeds in 2021, is said to have a 'burning desire' to leave Elland Road this winter having largely failed to impress. Sport say his spell hasn't worked out because of the Whites' poor collective performances over the last couple of years, and that a return to Spain could be on the cards. Former club Real Betis are said to be interested.

Leeds haven't seen much of Firpo this season due to injury, but it seems as though Farke values the Spaniard as a part of his squad. The German spoke about Firpo as recently as Tuesday, saying when discussing the battle between Sam Byram and Firpo: "They are both really good left full-backs, and Sam can play on the right side, but he has played in recent years on the left.

"I’m happy to have two top options, especially because both have history in terms of injuries. In a season with 46 games and two cup competitions, it’s good to have players of good level and experience available. They are also different, and it is good because it makes us a little less predictable.