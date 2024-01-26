Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly keen to retain the services of Leeds United loanee Max Wober beyond the end of the current campaign. Wober made the loan move to Gladbach last summer, despite Leeds' preference to keep hold of him, and it seems he has made a strong impression in the Bundesliga.

The defender has made 17 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 15 in the league with Daniel Farke's former club pushing to establish themselves in the top half of the table in the German top flight. He scored his first goal for the outfit on his last outing, against Robin Koch's Eintracht Frankfurt, and he has two assists to his name, too.

As such, it might not come as a surprise to learn that the German club are keen to extend his stay at Borussia Park. According to Rheinische Post, via Sport Witness, the club have started planning for next season and they are keen to explore the option of taking him off Leeds' hands on a permanent basis.

It is claimed the club are scrapping together their available funds in an attempt to strengthen their hand when it comes to a potential deal for the Austrian, while there is also the recognition that progressing to the semi-finals of the German Cup next month would provide some financial help, too.

Gladbach do not have an option to buy Wober but while he is currently expected to report to Thorp Arch for pre-season training this summer, it is unclear whether he has a future at Elland Road.