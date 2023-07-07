The Whites’ third friendly of the summer open to the public sees the team travel north of the border to take on Hearts of the Scottish Premiership.

Frankie McAvoy’s side have already been beaten by fellow Championship club Plymouth Argyle in pre-season action this summer and will host Leeds at Tynecastle Stadium on July 30.

Leeds will have tested themselves against the likes of Manchester United and AS Monaco by the time they head for Edinburgh, with the vast majority of the first-team squad ready and raring to go for the new season, despite a busy summer calendar for some due to international commitments.

A general view inside Tynecastle Stadium (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

United’s away following have been allocated 3,100 tickets for the friendly affair at Tynecastle which is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

Hearts’ home ground holds just shy of 20,000 supporters, meaning Leeds will take up approximately 15 per cent of the stadium, should tickets sell out.

Tickets have been priced at £15 for adults, £5 for seniors (aged 65+), students and Under-18s. Twenty ambulant and wheelchair space tickets have also been allocated to the travelling contingent from Yorkshire.

