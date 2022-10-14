Bukayo Saka's Leeds United warning and extra spring in step as Arsenal head to Elland Road

Leeds face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, three days after the Gunners took on Norwegian hosts Bodo/Glimt in their latest Europa League clash. Mikel Arteta's side travelled to Norway having won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions and five in a row but facing a team who had won 14 home games on the bounce in Europe .

Saka, though, ensured that Arsenal recorded yet another victory by netting the only goal of the game as part of an evening when the usually free-flowing Gunners had to dig in on an artificial pitch inside the Arctic Circle. Bodo-Glimt had several good chances to equalise and even lead after Saka's first-half strike but the England star said the nature of the victory had put an extra spring in the step heading to West Yorkshire.

"Literally job done," said Saka to www.arsenal.com "It's a very difficult place to come and we leave with three points so we have to just take it and focus on Sunday now. Bodo have won their last 14 games here in Europe so it was never going to be an easy game and we managed to get the three points which is the most important thing in football. We leave here learning a lot of course and sometimes it's about doing what it takes to win. We managed to do that and we learnt that so we are extra happy with ourselves.”