Bruno Ribeiro: Photo memories of a Leeds United playmaker

Manager George Graham was scouting Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in Portugal when he spotted Bruno Ribeiro. He was impressed enough by what he saw to bring him to Elland Road in July 1997. He joined Leeds United from his hometown club Vitória Setúbal for a fee of £500,000. He went on to make 42 league appearances for the Whites before moving on to Sheffield United. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Bruno Ribeiro in focus
Bruno Ribeiro is beaten to the ball by Shelbourne's Pascal Vaudequin during a pre-season friendly in July 1997.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Bruno Ribeiro in focus
Bruno Ribeiro shields the ball from Harrogate Town's Elliott Beddard during a pre-season clash in July 1997.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bruno Ribeiro in focus
Bruno Ribeiro takes a tumble on his Premier League debut for Leeds United against Arsenal at Elland Road in August 1997.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Bruno Ribeiro in focus
Bruno Ribeiro is congratulated by teammates Robert Molenaar and David Robertson after he scored a spectacular late goal against Bristol City in the Coca-Cola Cup second round, first leg, at Elland Road in September 1997.
Photo: Graham Lindley