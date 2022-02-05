Bruno Ribeiro: Photo memories of a Leeds United playmaker

Manager George Graham was scouting Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in Portugal when he spotted Bruno Ribeiro. He was impressed enough by what he saw to bring him to Elland Road in July 1997. He joined Leeds United from his hometown club Vitória Setúbal for a fee of £500,000. He went on to make 42 league appearances for the Whites before moving on to Sheffield United. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook