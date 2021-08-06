Bruno Fernandes issues Leeds United warning ahead of Manchester United opener

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash against their arch rivals at Old Trafford in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 14.

The Red Devils will take in their final pre-season friendly at home to Everton on Saturday - with everything geared towards taking on Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

Asked about the opening day clash against Leeds, Fernandes told manutd.com: “It’s already in our minds to be ready for that game, of course, because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHITES WARNING: From Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"We want to win against Everton and perform, but that game will serve to prepare us for the one against Leeds.

"The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.

"We are enjoying the time here and trying to get the group more and more ready for the game and to be a group of players who want to win for each other.

"That will be the most important thing for these two weeks before we arrive at that game.

"The lads are ready.

"We have been training hard, everyone is training really well and everyone will be ready for the beginning of the season.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.