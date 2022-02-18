Bruno Fernandes fires strong warning to Leeds United fans ahead of Manchester United visit

Fernandes has faced the Whites three times since the Yorkshire club's Premier League return but Sunday afternoon's Roses derby will present his first experience of representing the Red Devils at Elland Road in front of fans.

Last season's clash at LS11 was played in front of empty stands in the country's battle against coronavirus but Leeds United' s famous home will be full on Sunday afternoon - and Fernandes cannot wait.

"Already last season, without fans, people were telling me about that," said Fernandes to manutd.com, asked about the environment that will greet the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

WARNING: From Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes ahead of Sunday's visit to Elland Road to face Roses rivals Leeds United. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"My team-mates were saying that this is tough a place to be as a Manchester United player but I like that kind of atmosphere.

“I like when everything is against you because it makes you give a little bit more and be a little bit better.

"You also know the fans will be there for you, to make them be proud of you and give something back to them because they will go there to support us, for sure.”

Fernandes added: "Of course, when you come to the club, you know there’s a lot of big games in England, big teams and a lot of strong teams.

"Even people who don’t consider them to be big teams are always tough to play against.

“Obviously, we know the games the fans feel more – the Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City ones.

"They want for us to win more than anyone else but I think the fans love to see us win and that’s most important. And the most important for us is to make as many wins as possible, as we can.”