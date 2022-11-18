The move is set to become official on January 1 when the winter transfer window opens, however the German club have wasted little time in announcing the teenager’s arrival. At the ages of 22 and 19, respectively, Aaronson brothers Brenden and Paxten will represent clubs in Europe’s top five leagues – a major feat for football in the United States.

Both youngsters came through the Philadelphia Union academy setup before making their professional debuts with the Major League Soccer outfit. Brenden Aaronson’s first move was to FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, while Paxten has somewhat echoed his elder brother’s 2021 transfer two years later by joining Eintracht Frankfurt, who this season competed in the UEFA Champions League group stage – another competition Brenden has experience in.

"So proud of everything you have accomplished Pax!” Brenden wrote on social media, accompanied by pictures of the brothers as children, donning an array of football shirts.

US' Paxten Aaronson celebrates after scoring against Dominican Republic during their CONCACAF Under-20 Championship football final, at the Olimpico Metropolitano stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Excited to watch this next step in your career. Can’t wait to get out to some @eintrachtfrankfurt games!” he added.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has previously stated that "obviously there's good genetics in the family."