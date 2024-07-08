Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds player’s brother is off the Olympics whilst he misses out.

The brother of a Leeds United player has been named in his country’s final squad for the Olympics but the Whites man himself misses out.

Brenden Aaronson was an option for the USA at this summer’s Paris Olympics as one of three older players allowed per squad which otherwise must consist of under-23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaronson, though, has only recently signed off from representing his country’s senior side at the Copa America and his family’s name will instead be represented by his 20-year-old younger brother Paxten in Paris.

Paxten, who is also an attacking midfielder, spent last season on loan at Dutch side Utrecht away from parent club Eintracht Frankfurt whom he joined from Philadelphia Union in November 2022.