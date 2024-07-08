Brother of Leeds United player named in team's final Olympics squad but Whites man misses out
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brother of a Leeds United player has been named in his country’s final squad for the Olympics but the Whites man himself misses out.
Brenden Aaronson was an option for the USA at this summer’s Paris Olympics as one of three older players allowed per squad which otherwise must consist of under-23s.
Aaronson, though, has only recently signed off from representing his country’s senior side at the Copa America and his family’s name will instead be represented by his 20-year-old younger brother Paxten in Paris.
Paxten, who is also an attacking midfielder, spent last season on loan at Dutch side Utrecht away from parent club Eintracht Frankfurt whom he joined from Philadelphia Union in November 2022.
Paxten already has one USA senior cap to his name, as opposed to the 42 amassed by his brother. Whites midfielder Aaronson will be part of next season’s Leeds squad having returned to Elland Road following last season’s loan exit to Union Berlin on a relegation release clause.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.