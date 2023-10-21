Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Brother of Leeds United hero and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Former England record goalscorer Sir Bobby Charlton, brother of Leeds United hero Jack, has passed away at the age of 86, his family have confirmed.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:15 BST

A statement released by the England hero’s family on Saturday afternoon confirmed the ex-Manchester United player had died at the age of 86.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlton came from a long line of footballers, several of whom represented Leeds during their careers, most famously brother Jack who remains United’s record appearance holder with 773 for the club.

In addition, the 1966 World Cup winner was also related to Jack, George and Jim Milburn - all of whom played for Leeds during the 20th Century.

Related topics:Bobby CharltonEngland