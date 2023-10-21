Brother of Leeds United hero and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
Former England record goalscorer Sir Bobby Charlton, brother of Leeds United hero Jack, has passed away at the age of 86, his family have confirmed.
A statement released by the England hero’s family on Saturday afternoon confirmed the ex-Manchester United player had died at the age of 86.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”
Charlton came from a long line of footballers, several of whom represented Leeds during their careers, most famously brother Jack who remains United’s record appearance holder with 773 for the club.
In addition, the 1966 World Cup winner was also related to Jack, George and Jim Milburn - all of whom played for Leeds during the 20th Century.