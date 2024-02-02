The last couple of days I've obviously spoke with a few of the guys here, the manager included, it's something that I could basically not turn down I think when a club the size of Leeds comes calling and wants you to contribute to hopefully something really special come the end of the season. [There's] Loads of my mates here, things like that and it was something that really excited me.

Being totally honest, it's really nice. It's brilliant. It's going to help me settle in a bit but even if they weren't here, I would have still been desperate to come to play for a massive club like Leeds. It's going to make me so proud when I get the chance to put on the shirt and to play at Elland Road and to play away from home when all the fans are there as well.

I just want to be here with this massive club and contribute in every way I can, whether that's playing games, whether that's coming off the bench, whether that's not playing at all, I'll always contribute. I think I've got a lot of experience compared to a lot of lads in this squad. Off the back of last season, knowing what it takes to get out this league and in seasons before as well, I've been right up there with Swansea. I think I've got plenty of experience to bring to Archie [Gray], if he's playing there or Joe [Rodon] alongside me, Ethan [Ampadu], I know them well, but I can still give them some pointers and hopefully as a collective, as a group.

The aim is to get promoted and whether that means me playing half the games, all the games, only a few games, it doesn't really bother me. I just want to want to be smiling with the rest of the lads come the end of the season.