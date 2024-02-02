Bristol City vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Ashton Gate
Leeds United return to Championship action tonight, kicking off this weekend's fixture list with a Friday evening encounter in the south west versus Liam Manning's Bristol City.
Daniel Farke welcomed his one and only January addition to the club on deadline day as Wales international Connor Roberts signed on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old was not registered in time to feature this evening, however, and will be made to wait until next Saturday to make his United debut.
Nevertheless, the Leeds boss welcomes Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville back into his matchday squad after the pair sat out the 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle six days ago. Aside from existing injuries to Pascal Struijk, Dan James and Stuart Dallas, Leeds are collectively in good health which should allow Farke to name as strong an XI as possible at Ashton Gate.
United have already beaten the Robins this season, defeating what was then Nigel Pearson's side 2-1 at Elland Road in October. That game marked the beginning of Gray's stint at right-back and the 17-year-old has hardly looked back since, seeing off the likes of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence for first-choice backing from Farke in that position. Another victory over tonight's opponents will move the Whites into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and live updates throughout the evening right here. Kick-off in Bristol is at 8pm.
Bristol City vs Leeds United LIVE
Roberts quotes
Here's what the Whites' latest Welsh arrival had to say to us last night as he signed on the dotted line at Elland Road.
The last couple of days I've obviously spoke with a few of the guys here, the manager included, it's something that I could basically not turn down I think when a club the size of Leeds comes calling and wants you to contribute to hopefully something really special come the end of the season. [There's] Loads of my mates here, things like that and it was something that really excited me.
Being totally honest, it's really nice. It's brilliant. It's going to help me settle in a bit but even if they weren't here, I would have still been desperate to come to play for a massive club like Leeds. It's going to make me so proud when I get the chance to put on the shirt and to play at Elland Road and to play away from home when all the fans are there as well.
I just want to be here with this massive club and contribute in every way I can, whether that's playing games, whether that's coming off the bench, whether that's not playing at all, I'll always contribute. I think I've got a lot of experience compared to a lot of lads in this squad. Off the back of last season, knowing what it takes to get out this league and in seasons before as well, I've been right up there with Swansea. I think I've got plenty of experience to bring to Archie [Gray], if he's playing there or Joe [Rodon] alongside me, Ethan [Ampadu], I know them well, but I can still give them some pointers and hopefully as a collective, as a group.
The aim is to get promoted and whether that means me playing half the games, all the games, only a few games, it doesn't really bother me. I just want to want to be smiling with the rest of the lads come the end of the season.
Can Connor Roberts play?
The Wales international will not be involved in Daniel Farke's squad tonight, unfortunately. This is due to the fact he was not registered by midday on deadline day. As a result, it means the 28-year-old must wait until next weekend's fixture against Rotherham United to make his Leeds bow, as Roberts is also ineligible for the midweek trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup replay, as he was not a Leeds player at the time of the original tie.
Safe hands
For all the talk of Leeds' away form needing improving if they're to challenge for the top two, only two teams have registered more away clean sheets than the Whites this term. United have kept their opponent at bay whilst on the road five times during 2023/24.
Good record
Leeds have won 14 of their last 17 against Bristol City in all competitions, drawing two and losing just once in that time. Whether or not you believe in good omens, there's a healthy chance Leeds end the night in the top two - or at the very least, one point closer to the automatic promotion spots.
The opposition
Bristol City are this evening's hosts. They're winless in their last five Championship games (D3, L2) and gave away the lead against Coventry City in midweek. Still, the Robins are just six points off the play-offs and tested Leeds when they visited Elland Road earlier in the season. Meanwhile, new boss Liam Manning goes up against Daniel Farke for the first time tonight.
Operation Leapfrog
Win this evening and it'll mark United's fifth straight league win to begin the New Year. Leeds went unbeaten throughout January and finished the month with five victories and one draw. They're bang in form, have the majority of their squad available and come up against a side who've struggled of late.
What could possibly go wrong?
Welcome to Ashton Gate
Good evening, folks. The transfer window has closed with Leeds bringing in Connor Roberts on loan until the end of the season, whilst clearing out the corridors at Thorp Arch.
Several have left, only one has come in, but full focus tonight is on whether the Whites can go above Ipswich and Southampton in the Championship - albeit, probably only for a matter of hours. Still...