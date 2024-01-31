The general situation because normally players are available on the market who have not played as much in recent months. We have played a fantastic season so far, we have a point average of nearly two per game, we're playing the best season of the club in the history of the Championship. The second half of the season, out of the same games, we are seven points better off. In January we were win-win-win-win. It's so difficult to bring players in who'll improve us. Even if he has a lot of potential but if he has not played in the last 6-12 months, it's difficult to improve us. It's not easy if you're not playing. Sometimes you go for a player with potential in the summer. If you bring a player in in January, they have to help immediately. Either you spend a lot of money in January or there has to be a situation out of coincidence a player comes out of his contract, out of other reasons and this is why it's so difficult in January. We have identified players we'd like to have but it's difficult to make these deals happen.