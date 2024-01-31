Bristol City vs Leeds United press conference live: Daniel Farke on January transfers, injuries and preview
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his final pre-match press conference of the January transfer window ahead of the Whites' trip to Bristol City this Friday.
Leeds take on the Robins at Ashton Gate this Friday evening, but are yet to bolster Farke's first-team squad despite the departures of Djed Spence, Luke Ayling and a quartet of fringe players.
United supporters have begun to grow concerned at the lack of activity with just under 36 hours of the window remaining, although the club remain determined to conduct business before Thursday night's 11pm deadline.
Ahead of this weekend's clash, Farke is expected to be asked about the transfer situation, as well as provide an update on the injury situation within his squad. Leeds can move up to second, most likely temporarily, on Friday night if they beat Liam Manning's side, leapfrogging promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton in the process.
Follow everything Farke has to say this afternoon right here. Press conference scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.
Farke on rivals' strengthening
I haven't thought too much about it. It doesn't affect what we want to do. We are definitely doing business that's sensible for Leeds United, it's not like we feel forced because an opponent signs one or two players. We just do something if we are 100% convinced because if you do things that you're convinced of and just bring bodies in, you can ruin the spirit. It's important for the run-in, the group is tight with unity. You have to be careful and shouldn't panic and stick to your beliefs and back your players that you have.
Farke on how close the club were to completing business
Yes if I'm allowed to speak about some secrets there were one or two that were pretty close, then there was an injury and we can't afford to bring them in when injured. I don't want to speak about names, I want to speak about other clubs and players under contract with class.
Farke on making decisions on young players
It differs. You have to judge every player individually. Sometimes young players have to grow by being in the first-team environment, to grow by the training intensity and quality. If a young player is with us a quite long time and is struggling to get game-time, it's also beneficial to get out on loan. I think my former club, we sent James Maddison on loan after a tough spell in Scotland, he had grown up. We did this with several other players, it's a good choice. It's the first time you're on your own and you grow in your personality. This makes sense sometimes but sometimes it's also just a decision about quality.
Farke on Struijk's injury
He has finished his injection therapy, the re-scan was quite good, there is progress in his healing. He's doing individual running stuff outside. At least a couple weeks away from team training. We hope that it's then much improved and after that he can return back, he's still a crucial player for us. It's a tricky injury because everyone was expecting the healing to be much quicker. I'm happy he's back out running on the training pitch and can work on his fitness level. I hope it's a question of weeks not months. It's still too soon to speak about an exact time-frame.
Farke on remaining focused during January
Sometimes fringe players are thinking about some options, yes obviously they think about their career. There's also a lot of noise for me and my coaching staff, you speak about possible targets, it's my job to make sure our group is really focused on the games. It means quite often additional hours but that's also the reason I'm quite happy in two days it's over and I can concentrate on football again. Looking forward to the window to close.
Farke on signing guarantees
Farke on the January market
The general situation because normally players are available on the market who have not played as much in recent months. We have played a fantastic season so far, we have a point average of nearly two per game, we're playing the best season of the club in the history of the Championship. The second half of the season, out of the same games, we are seven points better off. In January we were win-win-win-win. It's so difficult to bring players in who'll improve us. Even if he has a lot of potential but if he has not played in the last 6-12 months, it's difficult to improve us. It's not easy if you're not playing. Sometimes you go for a player with potential in the summer. If you bring a player in in January, they have to help immediately. Either you spend a lot of money in January or there has to be a situation out of coincidence a player comes out of his contract, out of other reasons and this is why it's so difficult in January. We have identified players we'd like to have but it's difficult to make these deals happen.
Farke on confidence of signings
I don't want to give a percentage. We are a bit restricted in what we can do in financial terms and that is the biggest problem. During January the prices are sometimes crazy and we have to stick to the rules. We have to pay the price a bit for what happened in the past, we have many players out on loan, stick to FFP and it's a bit tricky. Not necessary to comment too much. We would like to have one or two additions in the defensive positions, we'll only do something we're 100 per cent convinced of.
Farke on Cooper rumours
I've spoken about, no-one of our key players will leave the club. Liam is our captain has played many minutes in the last weeks, he's still one of our key players and cornerstones. None of our cornerstones will leave the club. Liam will definitely stay with us.
Farke on Ben Godfrey
I never comment on any names because I'm too respectful to know other players are under contract at other clubs and don't want them to comment on our players. Just speak about business once it's done.