Bristol City v Leeds United injury news with 7 players ruled out and 2 doubtful but 2 returning

Leeds United will return to Championship action with Friday night’s clash at Bristol City for which seven players have already been ruled out and two more are doubts.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 17:32 GMT

Whites boss Daniel Farke was without six players for last weekend’s FA Cup hosting of Plymouth Argyle which ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning a Tuesday night fourth round replay at the other end of the country. But attention now turns back to the club’s Championship promotion bid, ahead of which the injury situation has slightly improved.

Bristol City, meanwhile, were in action on Tuesday night at Coventry City in a rollercoaster affair which ended in a 2-2 draw. Liam Manning’s Robins also have injury issues and here we run through the absentees from both camps for Friday night’s 8pm kick-off for which a pair are returning.

Dan James (out) - James suffered an adductor strain upon slipping in this month's victory at home to Norwich City. Whites boss Farke revealed at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that the winger had made some good progress but that he would definitely miss the Bristol City clash. Farke had been hoping that James would be back for United's next home league game match against Rotherham United on Saturday, February 10.

Pascal Struijk (out) - Another making good progress, Struijk's situation has improved as he recovers from a groin injury and the defender has now finished his injection therapy but the Whites ace remains out and will not return to team training for at least another two weeks.

Karl Darlow (out) - The back-up Whites keeper remains sidelined as he recovers from a dislocated thumb.

Stuart Dallas (out) - United's Northern Ireland international remains a long term absentee as he continues on the comeback trail from a femoral fracture.

Scott Twine (out) - January recruit Twine was missing from Bristol City's matchday squad for Tuesday night's Championship clash Coventry and is facing two weeks out with a quad injury suffered in training.

Rob Atkinson (out) - The Robins defender remains sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury, his comeback from which was held back through picking up a hamstring injury at the end of November.

